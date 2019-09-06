TBoss has for the first time shared with fans some exclusive photos from her maternity baby shoot.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, September 6, 2019, where she shared some photos from the shoot. She, however, disclosed that the photos were from a brand which was shot while she was under the weather.

"Shooting the Versace collection for @dunesabuja, It’s Amazing that these photos turned out this pretty - if I might say so myself 😊 because I was really under the weather But then - when them cameras go off so do I🤷🏽‍♀️🧝‍♂️." she captioned the photos.

TBoss recently welcomed her first child after months of speculation of her pregnancy and even birth.

TBoss has for the first time shared with fans some exclusive photos from her maternity baby shoot.[Instagram/OfficialTBoss]

She announced the arrival of the baby on her social media page not without thanking those who stood by her during the pregnancy.

TBoss confirms birth of child, thanks everyone who stood by her

TBoss has finally confirmed the birth of her child and she also wants to thank all those who stood by her all through her pregnancy.[Instagram/OfficialTboss]

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram page a few weeks ago to announce the good news. According to her, she was excited about the reception she has been receiving fans and friends since the arrival of her baby.

"I wanna use this opportunity to express my immense appreciation to Each & Everyone who took out time to send me Congratulatory messages, prayers & well-wishes on the birth of my child. May God Bless you all & answer your prayers as well," she wrote.

Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant [Instagram/OfficialTboss]

She went on to debunk the photo of a baby that was been shared around on social media as her child. Recall TBoss' pregnancy has been a talking point for months now as she neither confirmed or denied being pregnant. Fans only got to find out about the pregnancy after photos from her visit to an Abuja based hospital got to social media.