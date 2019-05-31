Nina Chinonso Onyenobi of Big Brother Naija season three, turns twenty-three today and to mark her special day, she has released some really gorgeous photos.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 31, 2019, where she dropped the really stunning photos which have gotten everyone talking.

She went on to caption one of the photos with a quote where she talked about how happy and better she has become.

"I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier like never before. Happy birthday to me!..." she wrote.

Trust us when we say Nina looks astonishing in these new photos as her beauty continues to make her stand out. Happy birthday to Nina as she marks another year from all of us at PULSE.

Let's hope Nina gets a very expensive birthday gift this year like the car gift she got from Toyin Lawani during her birthday last year.

Nina gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani

Nina turned a year old on Thursday, May 31, 2018, and we think this might be her best birthday so far as she was surprised with a car gift from Toyin Lawani. In a video which went viral, Toyin Lawani is seen presenting the car gift to Nina. An overjoyed Nina can be seen screaming and so is the crowd in the background.

We won't blame Nina for been a bit confused for some few seconds in the video because you don't wake up every day for gifts like this especially when it is a car.

For those who aren't so into cars and don't know which car Toyin Lawani got for Nina, let's make it easy for you all, it is a Toyota Carmy car. Even though it is not so clear what year it was made, it should be between 2008 and 2012 model but it is beautiful and red in colour.