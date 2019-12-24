It is no news that Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice will be getting married soon but what's news is the cute pre-wedding photos that will be flooding the Internet soon.

The bride to be, Olasunkanmi Ajala did the justice by sharing a photo from their pre-wedding photoshoot on her Instagram page on December 24, 2019. All we can say is that this is a beautiful photo.

"You're my fairytale in the making..... #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice," she captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the Akandes as they walk down the aisle soon. It would be recalled that Pulse first broke the news of 9ice's marriage a few months ago.

When the news first broke...

According to our reliable source, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami who he has a daughter Mitchelle with. [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

According to our reliable source, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami Ajala, who he has a daughter Mitchelle with. The couple are expected to get married at an already fixed date in December 2019.

Sunkanmi Ajala and 9ice have been in an off and on relationship before the wedding. The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos.

Sunkanmi Ajala and 9ice have been in an off and on relationship before the wedding. The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago.

9ice got married to Adetola Anifalaje, a United States based software engineer in 2018 (Second marriage). They had three wedding ceremonies which took place between March, July, and August of the same year. The marriage with Adetola is blessed with a daughter, Milani- Francoise Imisioluwa Akande.