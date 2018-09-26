Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Check out photos of Zubby Michael's newly completed mansion

Zubby Michael Check out photos of actor's newly completed mansion

Zubby Michael has completed his mansion which obviously looks like a money well spent building.

  • Published:
Zubby Michael play

Zubby Michael

(Instagram/ZubbyMichael)

Zubby Michael is the latest celebrity to own a mansion and guys the mansion is a beautiful edifice.

The Nollywood actor shared photos of the beautiful mansion on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. According to the actor, the building is built for opening soon.

"My Housewarming loading #nawedeyhere #blessup," he captioned one of the photos. Congratulations to Zubby Micheal for being one of the newest celebrity landlords in town.

View this post on Instagram

My House warming loading #nawedeyhere #blessup

A post shared by zubby michael (@zubbymichael) on

 

It's always cool when we see celebrities acquire or build new houses as it shows how hard work and consistency in the game will always bring the goodies. A few months ago, Mercy Aigbe got for herself a new mansion and it got everyone talking.

View this post on Instagram

One day holiday biko #nawedeyhere #blessup

A post shared by zubby michael (@zubbymichael) on

  play

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Mercy Aigbe has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!

Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

Earlier in June 2018, Mercy Aigbe got for herself a mansion and the building stands tall amongst mansions we've seen celebrities show off in recent times. You know how celebrities say they buy a house because it captured their heart or probably because it matched their style, this isn't the case for Mercy Aigbe as she actually bought a house which looked like cake she got a few months ago.

The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

More photos from the dinner area play

More photos from the dinner area

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

"It's the Lord's doing and it's beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY....." she captioned one of the photos.

Another angle of the dinner area play

Another angle of the dinner area

(Instagram/MercyAigbe)

 

She went on to thank God for making it possible for making a landlady.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Big Sean I'm half Nigerian - American rapperbullet
2 Davido NYSC likely to extend pop star’s service by 90 days for...bullet
3 Ras Kimono "My mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she died"-...bullet

Related Articles

Mercy Aigbe 5 times actress has made the news headlines this year
Mercy Aigbe Actress has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!
Queen Nwokoye 5 movies featuring talented actress
Pulse List 7 actresses that were missing in action at the AMVCA
Pulse List 7 celebrity social media fights we can never forget
Pulse List Here are 5 female celebrities with beautiful mansions you didn't know
Zubby Michael 5 things you should know about actor
Mercy Aigbe Actress spotted for the 1st time with Toyin Aimakhu since settling beef
Hard Rock Cafe Banky W, Dj Xclusive, Seyi Shay, Director X, and many other stars attend the grand opening party in Lagos
Chacha Eke 10 best on-set photos of "The Promise" actress

Celebrities

Toke Makinwa wears a stylish green turban from Turban Tempest
Toke Makinwa Media personality's ex-boyfriend Seyi Kuye welcomes baby with wife
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Media personality can't wait to have a daughter
Bill Cosby.
Bill Cosby Judge sends 81-year-old comedian to prison, denies him bail
The dancing Senator
Davido Ireti Doyle praises singer for his role in Osun elections
X
Advertisement