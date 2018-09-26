Check out photos of Zubby Michael's newly completed mansion

news

Zubby Michael is the latest celebrity to own a mansion and guys the mansion is a beautiful edifice.

The Nollywood actor shared photos of the beautiful mansion on his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. According to the actor, the building is built for opening soon.

"My Housewarming loading #nawedeyhere #blessup," he captioned one of the photos. Congratulations to Zubby Micheal for being one of the newest celebrity landlords in town.

It's always cool when we see celebrities acquire or build new houses as it shows how hard work and consistency in the game will always bring the goodies. A few months ago, Mercy Aigbe got for herself a new mansion and it got everyone talking.

ALSO READ: Timaya shares photos of his mansion for the1st time

Mercy Aigbe has gotten a new house and it is beautiful!

Earlier in June 2018, Mercy Aigbe got for herself a mansion and the building stands tall amongst mansions we've seen celebrities show off in recent times. You know how celebrities say they buy a house because it captured their heart or probably because it matched their style, this isn't the case for Mercy Aigbe as she actually bought a house which looked like cake she got a few months ago.

The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, where she posted photos of the house and revealed she got it for her kids and herself.

"It's the Lord's doing and it's beautiful in my sight! Few months after that cake gift, I bought a beautiful home for myself and my kids in a choice area in Lagos!!!!!!!! Say hello to the new LANDLADY....." she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to thank God for making it possible for making a landlady.