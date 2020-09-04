American movie mogul, Tyler Perry, has a massive estate under construction that includes facilities like an airport.

According to TMZ, the billionaire is building a 35,000-square-foot mansion on 1,200 acres near Atlanta.

The property includes a grand entrance to the property, an enormous lap pool, and what appears to be a runway for his private jet.

The entire estate is tucked away in the woods near Atlanta and just far enough away for some peace and privacy. [TMZ]

Perry had been designing and building it for several years now. Plans included turning some of the land into an organic farm with horses and other animals, TMZ reports.

The estate is reported to have an airport dedicated to the billionaire's private jet. [TMZ]

Only recently, Perry was announced as a billionaire by Forbes.

According to the magazine, Perry has a net worth of $1B and has earned more than $1.4B in pretax income since 2005.