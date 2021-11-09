Check out cute photos of Ned Nwoko's ex-wife Laila in Morocco weeks after marriage collapsed

Laila, the former wife of billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko has released photos of herself in Morocco weeks after revealing that their marriage was over.
Laila and Ned Nwoko's marriage crashed months ago.
The mother of three took to her Instagram page where she shared some photos from her trip to her home country.
Obviously, Laila looked like she has settled into her country as she shared photos of herself and her last son chilling on a beach.
Laila shocked many of her followers on Instagram a few weeks ago after she announced her divorce from the billionaire.
"Hello, guys I want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, please. Stop talking about people's life and I have divorced and already and nothing between him and me," she wrote.
"And anybody follow me because of him, you can unfollow me please."
Laila and Nwoko have had one interesting relationship despite his marriage to Nigerian movie star, Regina Daniels.
It would be recalled that earlier in the year during Laila's 30th birthday, Nwoko went all out for her as he spoiled her with expensive gifts.
