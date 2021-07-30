Check out photos of Lil Wayne's new N8B mansion in Los Angeles

The rapper's latest acquisition came just a few months after he got a presidential pardon from the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The 12,100 square feet mansion is situated on 3 acres of land which consists of the main house and a guest house.

Features of the home include a sun-drenched open floor plan with a two-story entry, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands, professional-quality stainless steel appliances and an expansive breakfast room.

Amenities include a glass-encased, refrigerated wine display and piano area, an entertainment lounge with a wet bar and an outdoor serving window leading to the home theater with a starry light ceiling.

The millionaire rapper has got some really impressive neighbours like Kylie Jenner who lives next door.

