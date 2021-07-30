RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos of Lil Wayne's new N8B mansion in Los Angeles

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The rapper's property in located in the upscale, guard-gated San Fernando Valley.

American rapper Lil Wayne [Instagram/LilWayne]

American rapper Lil Wayne has splashed $15.4M (N8B) on a mansion in Los Angeles, California.

The rapper's latest acquisition came just a few months after he got a presidential pardon from the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The 12,100 square feet mansion is situated on 3 acres of land which consists of the main house and a guest house.

The 12,100 square feet mansion is situated on 3 acres of land which consists of the main house and a guest house. [PageSix]
The 12,100 square feet mansion is situated on 3 acres of land which consists of the main house and a guest house. [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria
The outdoor bar [PageSix]
The outdoor bar [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

Features of the home include a sun-drenched open floor plan with a two-story entry, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands, professional-quality stainless steel appliances and an expansive breakfast room.

More photos of the sprawling mansion [PageSix]
More photos of the sprawling mansion [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria
The private cinema [PageSix]
The private cinema [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria
The family room with sliding glass walls [PageSix]
The family room with sliding glass walls [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

Amenities include a glass-encased, refrigerated wine display and piano area, an entertainment lounge with a wet bar and an outdoor serving window leading to the home theater with a starry light ceiling.

More views of the mansion [PageSix]
More views of the mansion [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria
The masters bedroom [PageSix]
The masters bedroom [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

The millionaire rapper has got some really impressive neighbours like Kylie Jenner who lives next door.

The private gym [PageSix]
The private gym [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria
The indoor bar [PageSix]
The indoor bar [PageSix] Pulse Nigeria

Wayne’s new neighborhood in the upscale, guard-gated San Fernando Valley enclave is home to the likes of Drake, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos and other members of the Kardashian clan.

