American rapper Lil Wayne has splashed $15.4M (N8B) on a mansion in Los Angeles, California.
Check out photos of Lil Wayne's new N8B mansion in Los Angeles
The rapper's property in located in the upscale, guard-gated San Fernando Valley.
The rapper's latest acquisition came just a few months after he got a presidential pardon from the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump.
The 12,100 square feet mansion is situated on 3 acres of land which consists of the main house and a guest house.
Features of the home include a sun-drenched open floor plan with a two-story entry, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands, professional-quality stainless steel appliances and an expansive breakfast room.
Amenities include a glass-encased, refrigerated wine display and piano area, an entertainment lounge with a wet bar and an outdoor serving window leading to the home theater with a starry light ceiling.
The millionaire rapper has got some really impressive neighbours like Kylie Jenner who lives next door.
Wayne’s new neighborhood in the upscale, guard-gated San Fernando Valley enclave is home to the likes of Drake, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos and other members of the Kardashian clan.
