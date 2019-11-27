One of the cutest photos you'd see on social media today is that of Davido and 'Greys Anatomy' Ellen Pompeo.

Tne music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, where he shared photos of himself and the movie star popularly known as Meredith while watching a basketball game.

"Me and my new friend Meredith !! ❤️👌😀 #AGT," he captioned the photo.

From all indications, Davido has a new friend and we love everything about these photos. Davido over the last few days has been hanging out with some A list celebs in the United States of America.

The music star who just turned 27 celebrated his birthday on a lowkey with close friends and family recently.

His 27th birthday dinner...

Videos from his birthday dinner with close friends and family were shared on his soon to be wife, Chioma's Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, November 21, 2019. You'd notice that the music star indeed had a swell time with his close friends and fiancee, Chioma.

2019 has definitely been on the biggest years for Davido careerwise and even on a personal level. From the release of his album to proposing to his girlfriend and welcoming his first son, the music has everything to be thankful for.