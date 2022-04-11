RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star will be walking down the aisle in a few days.

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]
Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has some of her close friends organise a beautiful bridal shower over the weekend.

Recommended articles

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in the week.

The private event saw some of Hollywood's screen goddesses in attendance.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.

More photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha]
More photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower [Instagram/ChiomaAkpotha] Pulse Nigeria

"I couldn’t love you less Husby @ritadominic .. Congratulations Ree. You deserve all the joy in this world. Your heart is so sweet and I am so blessed to have you in my corner. God bless your union... This is a dream come true for us all ❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃💃," Ini Edo wrote as she shared photos from the event via her Instagram page.

Dominic and Anosike will reportedly be getting married in Imo state on April 18th and 19th this year.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike
Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike Pulse Nigeria

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.

Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha is a Nigerian actress. In 2012, Rita Dominic won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian-American Singer, E'Major, takes us old school with visuals to Padi

Nigerian-American Singer, E'Major, takes us old school with visuals to "Padi"

Music Business Academy for Africa returns for second year

Music Business Academy for Africa returns for second year

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Pulse List: 7 female celebrities with wealthy husbands you should know

Mdundo launches DJ Battle SN 2 with weekly N500,000 cash prize up for grabs

Mdundo launches DJ Battle SN 2 with weekly N500,000 cash prize up for grabs

Nigerian-American singer, E'Major, takes us old school with visuals to Padi

Nigerian-American singer, E'Major, takes us old school with visuals to "Padi"

Nigerian star, Asa set to thrill fans at ‘Asa Live in Lagos Concert’

Nigerian star, Asa set to thrill fans at ‘Asa Live in Lagos Concert’

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

Rising singer Victony set to release a new project ‘Outlaw-Ep'

Rising singer Victony set to release a new project ‘Outlaw-Ep'

Here is the complete list of Billboard Music Awards nominations

Here is the complete list of Billboard Music Awards nominations

Trending

Funke Akindele Bello explains why she hides her children's faces

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Nkechi Blessing's marriage reportedly crashes

Nkechi Blessing and her hubby Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Rita Dominic is engaged

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike

Nkechi Blessing gives reasons her marriage crashed, says hubby was a beggar

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]