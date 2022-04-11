Check out photos from Rita Dominic's bridal shower

The movie star and her partner Fidelis Anosike got engaged earlier in the week.

The private event saw some of Hollywood's screen goddesses in attendance.

From Ego Boyo, Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu, Joke Silva, Chioma Chukwuka, Michelle Dede, it was indeed a beautiful evening filled with fun and laughter.

"I couldn’t love you less Husby @ritadominic .. Congratulations Ree. You deserve all the joy in this world. Your heart is so sweet and I am so blessed to have you in my corner. God bless your union... This is a dream come true for us all ❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃💃💃," Ini Edo wrote as she shared photos from the event via her Instagram page.

Dominic and Anosike will reportedly be getting married in Imo state on April 18th and 19th this year.

It would be recalled that on Boxing Day, 2020, Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared some cosy photos with her partner, Anosike.

Dominic's partner, Anosike, is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded 1926), the country’s oldest newspaper.

In a recent interview, the actress explained the reason she decided to show off her partner on social media.

"That's the thing...it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway...It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades," she told Chude Jideonwo on his show.