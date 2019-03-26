The rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 25, 2019, where he shared photos from the birthday celebration held for his son. He went on to caption the photo with an adorable message for the young Chikwe.

"My son Marobichukwu Chikwe turned 6 today, and we couldn’t be more thankful for the Joy and blessings he has brought into our family. God bless you son, Love always," he wrote. A happy belated birthday to Marobichukwu Chikwe from all of us at PULSE.

A few months ago, Naeto C and his wife, Nicole welcomed their third child and we couldn't enough of the cute little bundle of joy.

Naeto C and wife, Nicole welcome baby girl

Naeto C and his wife Nicole welcomed a baby girl back in 2018. He made this known on his Instagram page. BellaNaija also reports that his wife, Nicole, on her Instagram page, said

"Twelve Days of Walking on Air (more like stumbling around in a daze of tiredness ) with this precious little girl. Thanking God for a safe delivery and my beautiful and amazing daughter Naesochukwu.

"Soso, I didn’t know how much I needed you until you got here Thank you, God. Thank you, Mother Mary, for your intercession. Thank you @naetosuperc for everything. You are and will always be my best friend. Thank you to my incredible friends and family who kept me together through this intense year. And thank YOU for your prayers and well wishes! She’s finally here! #NaesoC #mumofthree#cantbelieveit."