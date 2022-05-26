RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out photos from Ini Dima Okojie's bridal shower

Check out photos from Ini Dima Okojie's bridal shower
Ahead of what will be one of Nollywood's biggest wedding ceremonies, some of her close friends hosted her at a bridal shower party.

The Moroccan-themed party was attended by the close friends of the movie star.

Among those who turned up with the movie star were Sharon Ooja, Bisola Aiyeola, Linda Ejiofor Suleiman, Osas Ighodaro, Nancy Isimi, Mimi Onalaja, and a host of others.

The ladies had so much fun as there were drinks, food and music to go around.

Okojie had earlier held her traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

The couple got legally married on Thursday, May 19th, 2022 and traditionally on Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

The traditional wedding ceremony took place at the luxurious event center, Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ini and Abasi were graced by their two loving families and a great group of 1000 supportive friends, star-studded guests and well-wishers in attendance.

The special day was an exotic mix of two Nigerian cultures - Edo and Calabar.

Ini and Abasi’s traditional wedding #Achocolatelovestory was a star-studded affair as the Nollywood industry came together to celebrate their colleague.

Celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bovi, Waje, Omawumi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, Uti Nwachukwu, Denrele Edun, and lots more.

Celebrity fashion designers who made the stunning bride’s outfits, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Tubobereni were also in attendance.

The wedding was indeed a vibrant traditional function and every minute of it was filled with beauty and glamour.

There certainly was no shortage of good vibes, and love to last a lifetime.

