Check out photos and videos from Chacha Eke's 34th birthday party

The nursing mum celebrates her 34th birthday with close family and friends.

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke [Instagram/ChachaEke]

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke celebrated her 34th birthday in grand style.

The birthday party which took place over the weekend, was attended by close friends, fans and family members of the beautiful movie star.

The movie star later took to her Instagram page where she shared videos and photos from the event.

Dressed in a black and gold gown, the actress who recently welcomed her fourth child looked glamourous and was all smiles as her friends and family celebrated with her.

The movie star's husband, Austin Faani and her four children weren't left out as they all looked stunning for the party.

Happy birthday to Chacha from all of us at Pulse.

