Check out photos and videos from Chacha Eke's 34th birthday party

The birthday party which took place over the weekend, was attended by close friends, fans and family members of the beautiful movie star.

The movie star later took to her Instagram page where she shared videos and photos from the event.

Dressed in a black and gold gown, the actress who recently welcomed her fourth child looked glamourous and was all smiles as her friends and family celebrated with her.

The movie star's husband, Austin Faani and her four children weren't left out as they all looked stunning for the party.