Yinka Ayefele's photo with his triplets will certainly brighten your day.

The music star has for the first time shared a photo of his triplets and social media is having a 'God When' moment.

From his looks in this photo, you'd notice how happy Yinka Ayefele looks while serving us some daddy goals. We love every bit of this photo and hope it makes someone smile today.

Recall that a few months ago we broke the news of Yinka Ayefele welcoming a set of triplets with his wife, Temitope.

The arrival of the triplets...

According to him, Yinka Ayefele and his wife are in Maryland, the United States of America where she put to bed. [Instagram/YinkaAyefele]

Pulse spoke to his manager who gave us an exclusive about the arrival of the triplets. According to him, Yinka Ayefele and his wife are in Maryland, the United States of America where she put to bed.

The manager also revealed the sexes of the babies; two boys and a girl. However, the music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, July 19, 2019, where he shared a video of himself and one of the babies.

Yinka Ayefele and his wife, Temitope have been married for nineteen years [Lailas]

The news of the arrival of the babies came just a few weeks after he had denied the news that his wife had given birth to triplets.