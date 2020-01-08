It is no news that Gedoni and Khafi from Big Brother Naija will be getting married soon but what is news is the never before seen proposal video of one of Nigeria's most admired couples.

The video was shared on Khafi's YouTube page on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, and has already gotten over sixteen thousand views.

It would surprise many that Gedoni actually proposed to Khafi during a Christmas getaway at the beautiful African country, Cape Verde. The reality star took his beautiful fiancee on a surprise beautifully decorated dinner where he knelt and proposed to Khafi.

Khafi and Gedoni surprised everyone on boxing day in December 2019, when they announced their engagement. The news of their engagement became the talk of the town as they even went on-trend on Twitter that day.

Khafi announced the good news on her Instagram page on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with a picture of her and Gedoni hugging each other while holding a piece of paper on which she wrote, “I said Yes”. [Instagram/ACupOfKhafi]

She wrote; "Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever. #MrsEkpataloading.''

The reality TV stars came to limelight during the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija show, where they developed interests in each other as their relationship in the house became one of the most talked about during the show. [Instagram/Gedoni]

After the end of Big Brother Naija season four, Gedoni in an interview assured fans that his relationship with Khafi is beyond the show.