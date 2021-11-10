RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Check out more photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's vacation in Iceland

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star and his billionaire heiress babe continue to tick all the vacation boxes in Iceland.

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have continued to release more photos from their holiday in Iceland.

The celebrity power couple have taken their fans on social media on a daily journey on their routine as they merry on the nordic island nation.

From the unique cuisine to the glacier and even the jaw-dropping side attractions, the couple may have given many people reasons to add Iceland on their bucket-list.

It would be recalled that the couple had shared some videos and photos from their adventurous activities in the country.

The couple had an amazing time on Iceland's glacier tour - one of the many activities to try out when in Iceland.

Temi on the other hand also shared a photo from what appears to be an expensive hotel close to one of the beautiful views in the country.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

