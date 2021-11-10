Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have continued to release more photos from their holiday in Iceland.
Check out more photos from Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's vacation in Iceland
The music star and his billionaire heiress babe continue to tick all the vacation boxes in Iceland.
The celebrity power couple have taken their fans on social media on a daily journey on their routine as they merry on the nordic island nation.
From the unique cuisine to the glacier and even the jaw-dropping side attractions, the couple may have given many people reasons to add Iceland on their bucket-list.
It would be recalled that the couple had shared some videos and photos from their adventurous activities in the country.
The couple had an amazing time on Iceland's glacier tour - one of the many activities to try out when in Iceland.
Temi on the other hand also shared a photo from what appears to be an expensive hotel close to one of the beautiful views in the country.
