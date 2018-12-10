Check out message Tonto Dikeh sends ex-boyfriend on birthday

news

We all know Tonto Dikeh can be unpredictable and so when she decides to wish her ex-boyfriend a happy birthday it doesn't come as a surprise.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday 9, 2018 where she posted a message to the birthday boy.

"HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST EX ANY GIRL CAN HAVE. Love you then Love you even more now!! My Craze I wish you all that you wish your self and Gods love. God bless you for us, Short man. Lots of Love and kisses," she wrote.

Surprised? Well, this is Tonto Dikeh and we all know she has an unconventional way of doing things. Tonto Dikeh might still be in love with her ex but she definitely isn't taking it easy on her ex-husband like the time she shaded him on Instagram.

Did Tonto Dikeh shade her ex-husband on Instagram again?

With the series of posts shared on her Instagram stories, it looks like Tonto Dikeh is shading her ex-husband , Churchill Oladunni. The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 19, 2018, where she shared a series of Instagram stories, which looked like she was actually slamming her ex-husband.

In one of the post, she called him sun of 'Kunle the Gardner' (Recall she once said Churchill's father was a gardener). She went to say she has lost respect for his family since they have disrespected her.

In another post, Tonto Dikeh specifically called him a fraudster saying that his source of income had stopped coming because of his inability to continue with his illicit business. She went on to accuse him of living a fake lifestyle.