Mercy Johnson has one of the most beautiful families you'd see around and it's only normal for her to show them off every now and then.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, where she shared a series of photos of her adorable family. She went on to caption the photos with a quote which we couldn't agree more with.

"Family is not an important thing, it's everything😘😘 As they refuse to concentrate,@princeodiokojie and I gave them phones so we can have peace🤣🤣🤣 we cannot come and die jor🤣🤣 ," she wrote.

These guys are the typical example of melanin popping! They look adorable and we can't imagine if this photo shoot was for a magazine cover. Mercy Johnson's husband and kids didn't come to play as they all slayed for the camera.

Mercy Johnson has one of the most admired families in the celebrity world and we've loved every single moment she has shared of them on social media.

From the video of her husband dancing with her to that of the daughter helping out in the kitchen, we've seen a close to perfect and united celebrity home.

Video of Mercy Johnson's daughter helping her cook in the kitchen is so adorable

One of the cutest videos you will see on Mercy Johnson's Instagram page is that of her daughter, Purity helping her out in the kitchen. The beautiful actress posted a video of her daughter helping her cut Okro in the kitchen on her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She even called her a little chef! How cute.

"Mommy's little chef. My eyes are on her, see concentration. ‍♀️ Hello, my friends. How una dey?'' she captioned the video. We love every bit if this video as it appears these kids aren't just growing up as celebrity kids but well brought up ones too.

When videos of celebrity kids doing amazing stuff pop up on social media, we are amazed and thrilled at how these kids get to do these things.