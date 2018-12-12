Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthday

news

Seyi Law joins the list of celebrities who have gotten expensive cars for their wives as he gifts his bae a Lexus sedan car.

The comedian took his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, where he posted a photo and video of him presenting the car gift to an elated birthday girl!

"What is a birthday without a little surprise? I appreciate all you have done baby. We bless God for the new chapter. Happy Birthday to Mummy Tiwa. I love You," he captioned the video.

Happy birthday to Seyi Law's wife and that is one sleek car she will be cruising around town with. It's just a few days to the end of 2019 and the list of male celebrities who got cars for their wives is pretty a whole lot. From Peter Okoye to Davido and most recently AY, indeed these women had a lot of reasons to be thankful for the men in their lives.

Check out Lexus SUV AY got for his wife on wedding anniversary [Video]

AY has gotten for his wife, a brand new Lexus SUV for his wife as part of the activities marking their wedding anniversary. The comedian shared a video of the SUV on his Instagram page on Friday, November 30, 2018. In his post, he said he was only copying Davido's style (we get the joke).

"@yomicasual if I nor copy @davidooficial style wetin I gain? Sometimes you can learn some things from the younger ones in your industry. So there is nothing with public reinsuring my PA @midas_interiors with another 'Assurance' on our 10th wedding anniversary," he wrote.

Davido gifts Chioma with Porsche as she turns 23

Davido's heartthrob, Choima Avril, turned 23 today, Monday, April 30, 2018, and the "FIA" singer has gone out of his way to prove just how smitten he is with her.