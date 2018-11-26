Pulse.ng logo
Check out D'banj's message to Don Jazzy on his birthday

D'banj calls Don Jazzy his brother as he celebrates him on his birthday.

It seems Don Jazzy and D'banj are going to hit the road soon play

(Premium Times )

Today Monday, November 26, 2018, is Don Jazzy's birthday and his former label partner, D'banj sent him one of the coolest birthday messages ever!

The music star took to his Instagram page where he posted a compilation of some of their best music videos together. He went on to caption the video with the quote;

"Happy Birthday To The First And Last Don, my Brother @donjazzy we Indeed saw the future and Believed in ourselves and our people too. You’re A Legend Happy Birthday To You Don Baba J   ," he wrote.

 

Happy birthday to Don Jazzy from all of us at the entertainment desk of PULSE. We love the fact that Don Jazzy and D'banj have moved on after their rift a few years ago. Recall that earlier in the year, Don Jazzy hinted on a Mo'Hits Reunion. We are still waiting...patiently.

Don Jazzy and D'banj

(CelebPolice)

Don Jazzy hints of Mo'Hits reunion tour

(MOC Visuals)

 

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, back in March 2018 had hinted of a reunion tour by the defunct label, Mo'Hits Records. Don Jazzy posted a video of the Mo’Hits crew doing shows, with a caption, ‘Mo’Hits reunion tour, coming soon’. This is good news for fans of the famed Don Jazzy and D'banj label.

In December 2017, Mo' Hits crew came together recently to perform at Davido’s 30 Billion Lagos concert. D'banj had earlier talked about the reunion concert, according to Temy Dee.

(Instagram/Iambangalee)

 

He said “When I got the call from Davido, I knew it was not going to be easy, in fact, he gave us N15Million out of his N3OBillion(okay I was joking) He had already spoken to every other person before me because I was out of town and when he eventually told me, the first thing I asked him was if he had called Don Jazzy. David told me he was just returning from Don Jazzy’s house at midnight. After some back and forth, we finally agreed.

“After Davido brought us on stage, everybody started rushing to contact us, offers have now come in for a 10 -15 city Mo hits reunion and when we seal the deal, we will definitely make it official," he said.

(OgaBoss)

 

Maybe in 2019, we will finally get to see the reunion of the Mo'Hits crew on one stage performing their hit songs back to back. Do you miss the Mo'Hits?

