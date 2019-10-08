Regina Daniels has shared another rare photo of her husband and herself on social media and we are loving it.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, where she dropped the really cute photo. Even though she didn't say much in the caption, we got the message which is very clear...love birds alert.

For a while now, Regina Daniels has serenaded social media with some loved up photos and videos of husband, Ned Nwoko and herself.

The last time we got to see these two together was when she shared a video on her Instagram page that got everyone talking.

Regina Daniels shares PDA moment with Ned Nwoko [Video]

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 21, 2019, where she shared the video. Well, let's just say these guys are one lovey-dovey couple and it looks like we are going to be seeing a lot more from them.

Regina Daniels like we all know isn't shy on social media, hence we think it won't be hard for her to initiate her politician and businessman husband into the fierce world of celebrities where nothing is hidden.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married traditionally about a month ago and the internet couldn't keep calm.