Today is Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' third wedding anniversary and the actress can't keep calm about it.

The beautiful actress and mother two took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 23, 2019, where she shared photos and videos of JJC Skillz and herself. She went on to caption them with cute messages for her husband.

"Happy 3rd wedding Anniversary To us darling. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. The good Lord will keep us together forever in good health and wealth. I love you Baba Ibeji!! @jjcskillz," she captioned one of the videos.

Happy wedding anniversary to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz from all of us at PULSE.

We love how this couple always serenade us with their beautiful love story every time on social media.

A few months ago, JJC Skillz celebrated his birthday and his wife, Funke Akindele was on hand to celebrate him. First, she shared the video of the birthday boy and herself dancing, then went on to share a series of cute photos of the celebrant.

"All glory to God for giving you the grace to witness another happy year on earth. Abdul Rasheed, May you live longer in good health and abundant wealth in Jesus name. Oluwa a da ile ati ona e si, o ni subu lagbara Olorun. Thank you for all the love and support. Our love will last forever in Jesus name. Happy birthday My King!!😘😘😂 @jjcskillz AYO NI O!!!" she captioned the video.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz welcomed a set of twins back in 2018.