Ebuka Obi Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today and you've got to see the cute message he sent her to mark their special day.

The media personality took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, where he shared a cute photo of his wife and himself. He went on to caption the photo with a cute message for his wife.

"It’s our anniversary!!! And just like this picture, my life is undeniably way better with her in it!!! Definitely the best years of my life... 💚" he wrote.

Congratulations to theObi-Uchendus on their third wedding anniversary from the Entertainment desk at PULSE. Another good news is that Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia will be welcoming their second child soon.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu expecting 2nd child with wife

Ebuka Obi Uchendu is going to be a father again as his wife, Cynthia is pregnant for their second child. Even though the couple didn't publicly announce that they are expecting a baby, Cynthia's latest post on her Instagram page where she looked heavy, revealed it all.

"Off to Jewel's school Christmas concert. It's the season of giving thanks," she captioned the photo

Back in 2018 when they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Ebuka's message to his wife was really cute and hilarious.

Back in February 2018, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu and his wife, Cynthia celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and he had a hilarious message for her. The media personality took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, where he wrote some cute words for his wife even though it sounded funny.

"Two years today since I completely handed you my mumu button without question...Thank you for being the best ride-or-die I could ever ask for. And for being the one with a sharp business mind. Rooting seriously for your new baby...I love you so much!!! Happy anniversary babe," he wrote.