Duncan Mighty got to show us that he has a way with words when he showered praises on his wife on Instagram.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019, where he posted a photo of his wife and captioned it with a cute message to his wife.

"My First / forever Endorsement Deal with INESTIMABLE VALUE. I remain forever your Ambassador. No matter how hard I work under Sun 4 you. Is still not enough 4 you you did me a favor saying YES💍 YOU NOW MY INSPIRATION 1ST ENDORSEMENT DEAL OF MY CAREER IS 💍YOU 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘," he wrote.

We won't be surprised if the words from this post end up as lyrics to a song in any of Duncan's future projects.

A few months ago, Duncan Mighty was involved in a domestic violence allegation which he came out to deny.

Duncan Mighty issues statement over domestic violence accusation

Duncan Mighty has come out to debunk claims of domestic violence leveled against him. It would be recalled that about 24 hours ago, a Facebook post was shared which went viral with a photo of the singer's wife brutally beaten.

It was reported that Duncan Mighty was responsible for the bruised face. In a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, the singer in a long post, denied the accusation leveled against him.