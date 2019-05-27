IK Osakioduwa turned 40 over the weekend and hosted the who is who in the entertainment industry to a Game Of Thrones themed birthday party.

Let's just say this is going to be one of the most talked about birthday party in a long time to come. 'Game Of Thrones' is unarguably one of the most watched TV series around so when its themed birthday party is organised, we know everyone will come out to slay.

And all your favourite celebrities did justice to their costumes as they all looked elegant and stunning. From Basketmouth and his wife, Bovi and wife, Ebuka, Banky W and Adesua Etomi, Toke Makinwa to Dr Sid and Waje, the list is endless of celebrities who came to party with IK Osakioduwa and his wife, Olohi.

Least we forget, IK Osakiduwa's grand entry to his birthday party will forever remain a talking point for everyone who showed up and for those of us who got the opportunity to party with them via social media.

Happy birthday to IK Osakioduwa from all of us at PULSE and trust us when we say your themed birthday party was lit!