Regina Daniels has released some bikini body goals photos on Instagram and everyone is talking about it.

Regina Daniels is a Nollywood star who shot to stardom as a child.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 13, 2020, where she shared the photos.

"He sees in me who I can be not just some girl I am 🥰🥰🥰," she captioned the photos.

For every time Regina Daniels has shared a photo or photos of herself on social media, she has raked in a huge number of likes and comments.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

We don't think that is going to slow down anytime soon.

Regina Daniels is a Nollywood actor who started acting as a child. She went on to become a big movie star.

Most importantly since her surprise marriage to billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, she has become the toast to media. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Daniels got married to billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko in 2019 and the media couldn't keep calm about it.