Regina Daniels has released some bikini body goals photos on Instagram and everyone is talking about it.
Regina Daniels is a Nollywood star who shot to stardom as a child.
The actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, March 13, 2020, where she shared the photos.
"He sees in me who I can be not just some girl I am 🥰🥰🥰," she captioned the photos.
For every time Regina Daniels has shared a photo or photos of herself on social media, she has raked in a huge number of likes and comments.
We don't think that is going to slow down anytime soon.
Daniels got married to billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko in 2019 and the media couldn't keep calm about it.