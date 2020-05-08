One of the cutest photos you'd see on social media today will be that of Regina Askia and her two daughters.

The gorgeous mother of three, actress and former beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Friday, May 8, 2020, where she shared the photo that gotten everyone talking.

"The way we were vs our new normal. At a recent shoot for a mag interview! @na_idara @pizza_teesa" she captioned the photo.

Well for many who have been camping at her comment section since she dropped the photo, her daughters are a total replica of her...more like sisters or even a set of triplets.

Askia is a former Nigerian beauty queen and actress presently based in the United States of America and she is married to Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams.