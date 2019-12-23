The photo of Funke Akindele and her beautiful family will definitely be giving everyone the goosebumps today.

The photo which was shared by her husband, JJC Skillz on his Instagram page on Monday, December 23, 2019, has the power couple taking a nice photoshoot with their adorable twins.

"Forward forever backwards never #Bellos May our vision be 20/20 in 2020 🙏🏽 Amen @funkejenifaakindele Love you 😘," he captioned the photo.

Everything about this photo is cute and we think they have set the path for the beautiful Christmas photos some of our favourite celebrities will be sharing soon to mark the yuletide season.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and we were mesmerised at the message the movie star sent to her husband to mark their special day.

The beautiful actress and mother two took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 23, 2019, where she shared photos and videos of JJC Skillz and herself. She went on to caption them with a cute messages for her husband.

"Happy 3rd wedding Anniversary To us darling. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. The good Lord will keep us together forever in good health and wealth. I love you Baba Ibeji!! @jjcskillz," she captioned one of the videos.

We love how this couple always serenades us with their beautiful love story every time on social media.