Ever wondered how some of your favourite female celebrities in their 40s have continued to look amazing over the years, making us question if they even age.

We aren't saying these women are taking the mysterious drug from the movie 'Death Becomes Her' but they obviously have been paying attention to their looks, what they eat and staying fit. It doesn't just have to do with only their physiques but also their fashion statements which has always remained unbeatable on the red carpets.

So guys, today we will be sharing with you seven of your favourite female celebrities who have crossed the 40s line and still look banging hot.

1. Rita Dominic

From the first time we sighted Rita Dominic in the movie 'My Guy' we knew a movie star was born. She just didn't become one of the most sought after actors in Nollywood, she also became of the most influential celebrities of modern times. We Know Rita Dominic is pretty but has that class that distinct her from her peers in the entertainment industry.

The 43 years old born actress had in her over two decades in the entertainment industry pride herself as a force to reckon with. Rita Dominic has never missed it when it comes to the red carpet. When Rita Dominic storms the red carpet, she attracts all the attention towards her. If you ever want to see the most beautiful outfits, then check out her Instagram page and watch the gorgeous actress slay on them.

2. Kate Henshaw

If you say Kate Henshaw is 29 years old, we don't think anyone would argue with you because she obviously has the physique of someone younger than 47. Yes, guys, Kate Henshaw is 47 years old and still looks banging hot. Wondering how she has been able to look this amazing all these years? Wonder no more because the answer is simple; Kate Henshaw is a gym junkie and you all know what happens in the gym stays in the gym.

So if when you see her at the event or on the red carpet looking all smashing hot, its all due to the fact that she takes really good care of herself. Kate Henshaw might be the oldest on this list but that doesn't take away the fact that she slays, gym, eats well and stays healthy...we love you, Kate.

3. Funke Akindele

For the not so young, we remember Funke Akindele from her spectacular role as a teenager in the 1990s TV series, 'I Need To Know' where she played the ever inquisitive teenager, 'Bisi.' Well, that teenager isn't a so young anymore but we think if that role should come up again, she would still fit into it perfectly.

Funke Akindele has remained amazingly young and beautiful over the years, making us wonder what the 41-year-old movie star's secret is. Even though she recently gave birth to a set of twins, Funke Akindele has been able to bounce back as her after birth photos got us all tripping.

4. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe is one gorgeous woman which is unarguably one of the hottest women in Nollywood but what is shocking is that fact she still looks hot despite being in her 40s. Mercy Aigbe's growth and influence in the entertainment industry didn't just happen overnight as she put in a lot of hard work to get to her present place in the sector.

A simple click on Mercy's Instagram page and you'd understand what we mean when we say she is one hot lady. The 41-year-old mum of two can still pass for a lady in her 20s and she would probably get away with it. Mercy Aigbe's hot figure has gotten her so many admirers as we can't forget the time a secret admirer asked her to date him via Instagram.

5. Omotola Jalade-Ekiende

When Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde first gained fame as the young teenager in our movie screens in the late 1990s not many knew there would be a time when this same lady would turn 40. Well in 2018, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende clocked 40 and had one of the biggest celebrity birthday parties of modern times.

We've watched her grow over the years to become one of the biggest actors in the industry. Let's no deny it, Omotola is that celebrity that would walk past the guys and they would all drool over her. We feel if Omotola decides to reduce her age to 30 next year, nobody will argue with the beautiful 41-year-old wife and mother of four.

6. Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli is the perfect example of the young forever as her beauty hasn't faded neither has her physical appearance diminished. In case you only recently became a fan of Omoni Oboli, we would love to burst your bubbles as the actress has been in the game for a very long time. Something tells us that Omoni Oboli is not just into healthy eating but also a gym junkie.

In 2018 she turned 40 and to mark her birthday, she launched her very first book 'The Stars Are Ageless' which talked about her life from childhood up until she attained fame. You'd be surprised that Omoni Oboli is blessed with three teenage boys.

7. Stella Damasus

A number of actresses on this list turned 41 in 2019 and Stella Damasus happens to be one of them. Stella Damasus just like the other beautiful women on this list has remained ageless over the years. She has been able to maintain that look which won her a lot of fans over two decades ago.

Sadly Stella Damasus lost her husband a few years ago to the cold hands of death. She, however, remarried a movie producer, Daniel Ademinokan and the two have had a blissful union. Even though Stella has taken a break from acting, we still get to see the beautiful actress on her social media page and her podcast 'Excuse My African.'