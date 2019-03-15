The entertainment industry is filled with not just super amazing talents but a lot of well-educated stars.

In a country like Nigeria where education is seen as a norm, it is only normal to see a lot of your favourite celebs with not just degrees but some from prestigious ivy league schools. For this piece, we will be looking at those celebs in particular, who studied law while in the university. Don't get it twisted, these guys didn't abandon law for entertainment rather it was more like passion.

These celebrities have not only become experts in the different spheres of entertainment but have become household names. Maybe if they had stuck to law, we wouldn't have known these amazing talents. So guys, today we would love to share with you five celebrities who are actually trained, lawyers.

1. Richard Mofe-Damijo

For years to come, the entertainment world will continue to talk and sing the praises of Richard Mofe-Damijo for his outstanding and yet to be rivaled acting career. We feel like every born in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s can relate to this amiable man. RMD, as he is fondly called, has starred in so many movies, we have lost count.

Just so you know, even though the Delta state born actor and politician initially studied Theatre Arts, he later went back to the University of Benin where he bagged a Law degree. Richard Mofe-Damijo at some point took a break from acting and romanced with politics for a while by becoming a Commissioner of Culture and Tourism in his home state, Delta.

2. Funke Akindele

Just in case you are thinking we made an error by adding Funke Akindele on this list then you've got to read this till the end. Funke Akindele first shut into the limelight in the late 1990s in the famous TV drama series 'I Need To Know.' Then came her major break in 2009 when she released the movie 'Jenifa,' which has remained of the biggest movies from this part of the world.

Funke Akindele initially studied Mass Communication at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic before gaining admission to the University of Lagos where she studied Law. Yes! There you have it, your favourite actress 'Jenifa' is a trained lawyer. Even though she isn't addressed as a barrister, we think it would be really cute to address her as 'Barrister Funke Akindele-Bello.' What do you think?

3. Falz Folarin Falana

They say a fruit does not fall far from the tree so it's no surprise that Falz Falana actually turned out to be a lawyer. Falz' dad, Femi Falana SAN, is not just one of the most prominent lawyers in Nigeria but also a force to reckon with in the polity of the country. Falz gained a lot of popularity a few years ago when he first started with his short skits on social media then his music career began to gain a lot of momentum.

It didn't take long before we got to find out that Falz was the son of the legal luminary, Femi Falana. Our guess was as good as yours, he too is a lawyer. Folarin Falz Falana studied law at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom before returning to the country. We secretly think after a successful career in music, Falz would return to the legal world, maybe as an entertainment lawyer.

4. Omawumi

Don't you guys love it when we drop bombshells like this in your face? We know a lot of people aren't aware that Omawumi is a trained lawyer. Omawumi became famous in 2007 as the runner-up on of the first edition of the 'West African Idols'. Since then she has gone on to become one of the biggest female singers from this part of the world.

Omawumi studied law at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and after that went on actually practice law for a while. Let's also give you guys a scoop, apart from being a lawyer, Omawumi studied French too...beauty and brains right? Omawumi is now married with kids but we think she too might one day pick up that wig and storm the courtroom.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu isn't just smart, eloquent or great at his job but also a trained lawyer...now you know why he never gets it wrong when handling an event. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu became popular after his stint at the first edition of 'Big Brother Naija' in 2006. Since then, there has been no slowing down as he has been able to break into every aspect of media in entertainment. From hosting reality TV shows to having his own TV program 'Rubbin Minds,' the Okija born lawyer has indeed done well for himself.

Ebuka studied law at the University of Abuja in 2005 and went to get a masters degree in law from the University of Washington. This is an indication that your favourite celebrity has plans in the future to return to his first love.