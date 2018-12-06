Check out 10 sexy photos of Offset's mistress Summer Bunni

news
When Cardi B announced that she was calling it quits with her husband of just over a year, Offset, not many knew the drama that was going to follow suit.
Less than 24 hours after Cardi B announced her split from Offset on Instagram, the rapper's mistress, Summer Bunni came out to tender an apology over her involvement in the crisis that ruined the marriage.
Well, guys, Summer Bunni is one fine woman with a lot of sexy photos on her Instagram page. However, we would love to share with you guys, ten of her really hot photos.
play
Summer Bunni says she didn't know their marriage was serious (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer Bunni appears to have a large Instagram followership (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer Bunni definitely has got the looks (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
She's got the body guys! (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer Bunni's latest video has gotten over 200k views on Youtube (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer Bunni has the right bikini body (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
She also said in her video that she is ashamed of what she has done to Cardi B and her family (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer says she hasn't spoken to Cardi B since the split (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Summer Bunni is definitely going to be in the news for a very long time (Instagram/SummerBunni)
play
Or we just might not hear from her again (Instagram/SummerBunni)