Check out 10 sexy photos of Offset's mistress Summer Bunni

Check out 10 sexy photos of Summer Bunni, the lady who allegedly ruined Cardi's marriage

Here are ten hot photos of the woman reportedly behind Cardi B's collapsed marriage.

  • Published:
Summer Bunni is the woman alleged to have ruined Cardi B's marriage with Offset play

Summer Bunni is the woman alleged to have ruined Cardi B's marriage with Offset

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

When Cardi B announced that she was calling it quits with her husband of just over a year, Offset, not many knew the drama that was going to follow suit.

Less than 24 hours after Cardi B announced her split from Offset on Instagram, the rapper's mistress, Summer Bunni came out to tender an apology over her involvement in the crisis that ruined the marriage.

Well, guys, Summer Bunni is one fine woman with a lot of sexy photos on her Instagram page. However, we would love to share with you guys, ten of her really hot photos.

Summer Bunni says she didn't know their marriage was serious play

Summer Bunni says she didn't know their marriage was serious

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer Bunni appears to have a large Instagram followership play

Summer Bunni appears to have a large Instagram followership

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer Bunni definitely has got the looks play

Summer Bunni definitely has got the looks

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

She's got the body guys! play

She's got the body guys!

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer Bunni's latest video has gotten over 200k views on Youtube play

Summer Bunni's latest video has gotten over 200k views on Youtube

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer Bunni has the right bikini body play

Summer Bunni has the right bikini body

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

She also said in her video that she is ashamed of what she has done to Cardi B and her family play

She also said in her video that she is ashamed of what she has done to Cardi B and her family

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer says she hasn't spoken to Cardi B since the split play

Summer says she hasn't spoken to Cardi B since the split

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Summer Bunni is definitely going to be in the news for a very long time play

Summer Bunni is definitely going to be in the news for a very long time

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

Or we just might not hear from her again play

Or we just might not hear from her again

(Instagram/SummerBunni)

 

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

