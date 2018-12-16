Pulse.ng logo
Charlyboy weds wife in church after 40 years

Charlyboy and Diane exchanged marriage  vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

  Published: 2018-12-16
(Daily Post Nigeria)

Popular Nigerian showbiz maestro and activist, Charlyboy, known by his real name Charles Oputa has formally walked his American wife, down the aisle.

After 40 years of marriage with three children, Charles remarries Diane in low-key.

Charly Boy and Diane Oputa play

Charly Boy and Diane Oputa

(Bella Naija)

Charlyboy and his wife exchanged vows on Saturday, December 15, 2018 in the evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The low-keyed wedding which was officiated by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew  Kukah. Among some other clergymen, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan was present.

Also had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the mother, Mrs. Margaret Oputa.

They thereafter signed the marriage register as the couple exchanged the “I do” vows amidst cheers from the congregation.

(pmnewsnigeria)

 

Onaiyekan, in his exhortation, hailed the couple for staying together for over four decades.

He, however, urged them to be committed to their marriage vows by showing mutual love, understanding and respect for each other.

”I specially congratulate Charles and his wife for this Godly decision, and I pray God to keep them together.”

According to NAN, Charlyboy said on the sidelines that he and his wife decided to wed in church to honour his aged mother who had been ‘pleading that we do the right thing’.

He further said that he got married as a teenager in 1974, and secured divorced after the union produced one child.

He noted that the Catholic Church observed a strict marital doctrine.

This is not that kind of marriage with fanfare; I am doing it to please my aged mother and meet certain demands of the society.

(pmnewsnigeria)

 

”She has been pleading that we do the right thing, saying this is the woman I have been living with for 40 years.

ALSO READ: Court orders Police to pay CharlyBoy N50m for attack during anti-Buhari protest

”We have been following through with the process of annulment of my last marriage, and my former wife who has since remarried cooperated very well, and then in 2017, the marriage was formally annulled.

”My mother actually got the wife for me at the age of 19 because I was a little rascally with women as a young man; she thinks it would curb my sexual excesses,” he said.

Charlyboy, who is 67 years, has nine children from different women, and has 16 grandchildren.

He has, however, always regarded  Diane as the mother of all his children. 

(Pulse)

