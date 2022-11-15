RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlyboy says there might be no election in 2023, reveals why the election is in jeopardy

Babatunde Lawal

The 2023 Nigerian elections will be held, in large part, on 25 February and 11 March 2023.

Charly Boy
Charly Boy

Eccentric entertainer and social media personality Charlyboy, also known as Area Fada, has revealed that there might be no general elections in 2023, following the recent turn of events in the nation.

In a personal interview with the Daily Post, Charlyboy revealed this. The ardent supporter of the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed his pessimism in this interview on the likelihood that the political heavyweights holding the nation hostage for so long will not be willing to hand over control to Nigerians in the upcoming elections.

"There may be no election next year going by what I see. I don’t think that these people who have their stronghold on the nation’s political space are willing to relinquish power to the people.

“I repeat, there may not be an election next year. I have been saying this since last year. The way things are going, I doubt it. Nigeria is on a free fall. I have been saying it for years”, he wrote.

When asked about the current state of the nation's economy in relation to the rate of the naira to the dollar, Area Fada opines that the act of redesigning the nation's currency is a wasteful endeavor and an attempt to focus on what matters.

"I was telling my family that a dollar will get to N1500. Look at what is happening now; it’s almost getting to N1000. There you are. The redesigning of the Naira is not a solution. How can it be a solution when you are producing nothing and you are not exporting? So you just keep printing money to pay salaries and you think that’s a solution?

“Do you know what will happen at the end of the day? Because anybody who has money now, will not have tomorrow. If you have 5 million Naira today, some people will think it’s a lot of money, but do you know that every day, that 5 million Naira that you have in the bank keeps depreciating?

“If you give it another 4 months, that money will be worth 800k. So where do we go from there? So it looks like there may be no election next year. Everything points to that fact.”

The dates of 25 February and 11 March 2023 will see a substantial portion of the Nigerian elections. On February 25, the President and Vice President will be chosen; the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, is not eligible to run because his term has come to an end.

Babatunde Lawal

