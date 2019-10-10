Veteran entertainer, and activist, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has lost his mother, Mrs Margaret Oputa.

Announcing the death of his mother on Instagram, Charly Boy said Mrs Oputa died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 100.

He wrote, ‘I wish to announce the death of our Mother Mrs Margaret Ntianu Oputa nee Onumonu which occurred Tuesday the 8th of October, 2019’.

The activist also shared the picture of himself and his mother on the social media platform with a poem to praise his late mother.