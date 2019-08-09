Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy Oputa obviously in the mood for the weekend shares some romantic photos with her female partner, SJ.

The United States of America based daughter of Nigeria's foremost singer took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 9, 2019, where she shared a series of photos of her partner and herself. She went on to caption the photos with a very cute message.

"#𝑇𝐺𝐼𝐹 💃🏾 𝐷𝑎𝑖𝑙𝑦 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟,𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑏𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑒𝑑, 𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑛𝑒𝑑, 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑛 𝑜𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑢𝑚𝑒𝑑. 𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑎𝑙 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑢𝑡𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒, 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑡𝑢𝑑𝑒!! #QPOC #QWOC #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA #queernigerian #lovewins #Nigeria #Atlanta #loveislove #blackqueerlove #abuja #queercouple #genderfluid #thisfreelife #equality #queers #blacklesbians #blackqueer #blacklesbiancouples," she wrote.

About a year ago, Dewy announced that the first anniversary of her relationship with her partner on social media.

Recall that the time she revealed her sexual preference it was received with mixed reactions and guess who came to her rescue?... Daddy of course.

The American based Dewy made this known via the joint Instagram page she shares with her lover on Monday, October 15, 2018, where she posted some photos of her boo and herself. According to her, it's their first anniversary together and they plan to celebrate more years ahead.

"Our first Pride celebration as a couple. Cheers to many more! 14/10/2018 #QPOC #QWOC #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA #lesbiancouples #blacklesbians #blacklesbiancouples #lovewins #Nigeria #Atlanta #loveislove #dewyandsj #atlantapride ," she captioned the photos.