Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy is celebrating his 70th birthday and is doting about his huge family.

The veteran singer turned activist took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 11, 2020, where he talked about his family.

According to him, he has nine children, (six from his previous marriages) and three from his present marriage to Diane Oputa also known as Lady D.

The music star went on to reveal that he has been married to her for over 40 years and they have sixteen grandchildren.

"I have sixteen, not ten, not five, not fifteen but sixteen grandchildren and I believe say God don bless me and my prayer to ordinary Nigerians is that may God bless you," he said.

He went on to caption the video with a very cute and personal message to mark the special day.

"My Family. My Children. My health. My Spiritual Alertness. My Pedigree&Heritage. My Late Parents. My Spiritual Guardian. The Beauty of my Soul. CharlyBoy. The Spirit Of Contentment. A Simple Life. A Good name," he wrote.

Charly Boy and his wife Lady D at a movie premiere [PULSE]

"My People, Everyone who is alive can find something to be grateful for if they look for it. May God bless you too more than he blessed me.🙏 #charlyboyat70."

The singer turns 70 on June 19, 2020.

Charly Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, television presenter, publisher, producer, and activist.