Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, June 24, 2022.

"I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future. Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians. Wetin u think?" he tweeted.

The former governor of Anambra state's candidacy has been greeted with a loud ovation by several celebrities across the country.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, veteran comedian, Okey Bakassi mocked those who criticised his trip to Egypt.

"Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London," he tweeted.

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens' participation in the forthcoming elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!" Peter Okoye of PSquare tweeted.

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.