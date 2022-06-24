RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian veteran singer Charly Boy [CharlyBoy].
Nigerian veteran singer Charly Boy [CharlyBoy].

Peter Obi is running for the office of president of Nigeria under the Labour Party.

Recommended articles

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, June 24, 2022.

"I am smelling a “bloodless coup” in the making by ordinary Nigerians to retrieve their stolen future. Peter Obi may or may not become our President at the end of the day, but his presence has activated something unusual in our history and ordinary Nigerians. Wetin u think?" he tweeted.

The former governor of Anambra state's candidacy has been greeted with a loud ovation by several celebrities across the country.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, veteran comedian, Okey Bakassi mocked those who criticised his trip to Egypt.

"Peter Obi critics are angry he went to Egypt for serious business instead of medical checkup in London," he tweeted.

Okey Bakassi. [Instagram/OkeyBakassi]
Okey Bakassi. [Instagram/OkeyBakassi] Pulse Nigeria

Since the election season began, several Nigerian celebrities have been vocal about not just their choices but also about citizens' participation in the forthcoming elections.

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!" Peter Okoye of PSquare tweeted.

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been at the forefront of voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare]
Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPsquare] Pulse Nigeria

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

While for some like Okon Lagos, they will be selling their votes to the highest bidder.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

'Phyno and I Have A Great Chemistry' fast-rising rapper Ifex G says about upcoming single

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Krizbeatz recruits Bella Shmurda & Rayvanny for 'Wild Party'

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

Ms Banks releases new Afrobeats single

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Teni, DaBaby, Davido, Candy Bleakz, Ice Prince and more

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Tonto Dikeh nominated as deputy governorship candidate of Rivers State under ADC

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Moelogo releases new 5-track EP

Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

Charly Boy says Peter Obi's candidacy has activated something unusual in Nigeria

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Davido spoils son with wristwatch worth over N150M

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

How Sadio Mane's cracked iPhone screen gives him $10 million yearly

Mane's phone

Adesua Etomi, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, others attend Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding

Nollywood actor Femi Branch, actress Adesua Etomi and her hubby Banky W [Instagram/FemiBranch]