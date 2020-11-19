Nigerian veteran singer, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has described DJ Switch as the lady holding the Nigerian government by the balls.

The activist made this known via his Twitter page on Thursday, November 19, 2020 while reacting to a statement credited to the minister of information, Lai Mohammed on the disc jockey's role during the #EndSars protest.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you, the gorgeous lady who has the dictatorship Nigerian government by the balls right now and she is squeezing extremely hard. Her name is DJ Switch and boy, is she switching on the heat on the repressive government of Buhari," he tweeted.

The singer's tweet is coming barely 24 hours after DJ Switch granted an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson.

In her now-famous interview, she gave a detailed account of what transpired on the night of the Lekki toll gate shooting.

It would be recalled that the celebrity disc jockey stream lived the shooting of innocent Nigerians by security operatives.

DJ Switch speaks to CNN's Becky Anderson on Lekki Toll Gate shooting [Instagram/DJSwitchFanPage]

Since her brave move, she has come under attack from the corridors of power.

During her interview with Anderson, she revealed how the government has openly bullied and attacked some of the protesters since the protest by seizing their international passports or illegally detaining them.