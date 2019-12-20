There are reports that Channing Tatum and Jessica J have ended their relationship after dating for a year.

According to PEOPLE, the former couple called it quits about a month ago. “There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.

People also reports that another major reason they decided to go their separate ways was because of distance and different priorities coming in between them.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. hey had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though," a close source tells People.

The couple first started sparking off dating rumours last year after they were first seen together at a mini-golf. This came barely a few months after Channing had split from former wife, Jenna Dewan.

As the year ends, these guys join the shocking but large list of celebrity couples who have called it quits with their relationships and marriages. From Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk and most recently, The Weeknd and Bella Hadid, 2019 has been a very unromantic year for some of your favs.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid split for the umpteenth time

The Weeknd and his bae, Bella Hadid has for the umpteenth time called it quits with their relationship [Instagram/thexoaddict]

TMZ reports that the couple has ended their relationship which has now become a routine for the celebrities. The Weeknd who recently announced that he is working on his album is said to have been absent-minded in the relationship.

Since hooking up back in 2015, after meeting at Coachella, the couple has been in an on and off relationship. However, they gave everyone the impression that they were taking the relationship seriously when The Weeknd asked her to move in with him back in October 2018.

Distance has also been given as one of the reasons for the relationship's rocky status for a while now. Well, we know how these guys can be, we might just see them getting back together anytime soon. Splash News

