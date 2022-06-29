'I have never raised my hand to hit my wife' - Chacha Eke's estranged husband speaks

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Faani debunked the notion that he is an abusive partner.

Pulse Nigeria

"I am not a violent person. Personally, I detest violence in any form. I have never raised my hands on any woman in my life including my wife," he wrote.

"Everyone close to this case knows the absolute truth and it is not in my place to divulge it. The only person who started the talk will in due time continue the talk. Let light lead."

Faani's statement is coming barely hours after Eke had announced their separation.

"LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE ⚰️Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing". I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise," part of her statement read.

Pulse Nigeria

The actress appealed to some relevant security agencies to be wary if she strangely becomes unavailable.

This is the second time the actress publicly announces her separation from Faani.

It would be recalled that in 2020, the actress revealed that her marriage was over.

A few days later, the actress played down the separation revealing that she had bipolar disorder.

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon,'' she said at that time.