'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

In a video released via her social media page, the actress revealed that she has been in a similar position.

"This morning I watched a viral video of a twelve-year-old boy who literally wreaked his mum's house because she seized his phone. I'm making this video hoping it gets to the mum," she said.

According to the actress, what transpired at the home of the young man, is a sign of mental illness.

"Ma'am contrary to the opinion in the comment section, your boy is sick, he is mentally ill. Because I recognise myself through your son. I have wreaked household properties, equipment and all sort at different times," she added.

The movie star's mental health has come up on social media on several occasions.

It would be recalled that in 2020 the actress revealed that she was bipolar - made this known while denying that her marriage to Austin Faani was in crisis.

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon," she said at that time.