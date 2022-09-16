RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

Odion Okonofua

In 2020, the actress revealed that she was bipolar.

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke [Instagram/ChachaEke]
Nollywood actress Chacha Eke [Instagram/ChachaEke]

In a video released via her social media page, the actress revealed that she has been in a similar position.

"This morning I watched a viral video of a twelve-year-old boy who literally wreaked his mum's house because she seized his phone. I'm making this video hoping it gets to the mum," she said.

Chacha Eke
Chacha Eke

According to the actress, what transpired at the home of the young man, is a sign of mental illness.

"Ma'am contrary to the opinion in the comment section, your boy is sick, he is mentally ill. Because I recognise myself through your son. I have wreaked household properties, equipment and all sort at different times," she added.

The movie star's mental health has come up on social media on several occasions.

It would be recalled that in 2020 the actress revealed that she was bipolar - made this known while denying that her marriage to Austin Faani was in crisis.

Chacha Eke and her estranged hubby, Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEke]
Chacha Eke and her estranged hubby, Austin Faani [Instagram/ChachaEke]

"Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa, we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon," she said at that time.

Eventually, that marriage crashed and the actress released a statement affirming the reports.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Layzee Ella returns with a rich cache of soul-pop music on ‘Feel Everything'

Musa keys & Loui recruits Victony for 'Selema (Po Po)' remix

Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Afrobeats sensation Idahams drops debut album 'Truth, Love & Confessions'

Afrobeats sensation Lojay delivers new single 'Leader!' along with sizzling visuals

'Freedom is priceless' - Ice Prince says days after release from prison

Ayra Starr returns with new single 'Rush'

'I have also wreaked properties at different times' - Chacha Eke reacts to video of boy destroying home

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga disagree over split sheet of hit single 'Machala'

