Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

“I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” Dion affirmed.

Business Insider USA

Celine first revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. This rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness in the torso, arms, and legs, with spasms triggered by noise or emotional stress.

She admitted that she had been privately battling the condition for 17 years before disclosing it publicly. The singer has been experiencing symptoms since 2008 and recently described the syndrome as feeling like she is “being strangled.”

In addition to stiffness, Dion suffers from frequent cramps and has even broken ribs due to the severity of her condition. In May of last year, she was compelled to cancel a series of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, stating she was not strong enough to tour then.

When asked about her ability to return to performing, Dion told Vogue France she "can't answer that" right now, indicating the uncertainty of her situation.

Despite her health challenges, Celine Dion remains one of the most successful artists in the music industry, having sold more than 250 million albums over her illustrious career.