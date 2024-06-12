ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

Selorm Tali

Renowned Canadian singer Celine Dion has declared that she will not let her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome prevent her from returning to the stage.

Celine Dion performs live at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 5, 2019.Brian Rasic/Getty Images
Celine Dion performs live at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 5, 2019.Brian Rasic/Getty Images

In an interview with American television host Hoda Kotb on the Today Show, the 56-year-old artist vowed to perform live again, even if it means crawling to the stage and using hand gestures to communicate.

Recommended articles

I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will,” Dion affirmed.

Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Celine Dion onstage at the 66th Grammy Awards.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Business Insider USA

Celine first revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. This rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness in the torso, arms, and legs, with spasms triggered by noise or emotional stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted that she had been privately battling the condition for 17 years before disclosing it publicly. The singer has been experiencing symptoms since 2008 and recently described the syndrome as feeling like she is “being strangled.”

In addition to stiffness, Dion suffers from frequent cramps and has even broken ribs due to the severity of her condition. In May of last year, she was compelled to cancel a series of shows scheduled for 2023 and 2024, stating she was not strong enough to tour then.

When asked about her ability to return to performing, Dion told Vogue France she "can't answer that" right now, indicating the uncertainty of her situation.

Despite her health challenges, Celine Dion remains one of the most successful artists in the music industry, having sold more than 250 million albums over her illustrious career.

Her determination to overcome Stiff Person Syndrome and return to the stage underscores her enduring passion for music and performance.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

Celine Dion vows to return to stage performance despite health challenges

ShineTTW joins Qing Madi, Khaid, Young Jonn as Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist

ShineTTW joins Qing Madi, Khaid, Young Jonn as Apple Music's 'Up Next' Artist

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Wizkid teases surprise Show to mark 13th anniversary of his debut album 'Superstar'

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Suebebe is dead after battling illness

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Neo Akpofure [Instagram/NeoAkpofure]

'Your validation means nothing to me' – BBNaija's Neo defends 'My Daughter's Crush' acting

Nick Cannon got a tattoo of Zen as an angel following his death.

Nick Cannon insures testicles for $10 million, gets 'Most Valuable Balls' title

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola joins Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis as L’Oréal Paris ambassador

Hanks Anuku says that he was heartbroken by the rumours [Premium Times]

Hanks Anuku says viral videos that falsely painted him unwell made him lose jobs