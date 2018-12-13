Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Celebrities who made google's most searched list for 2018 in Nigeria

Celebrities who made the most searched people list in Nigeria on Google in 2018

Here are the two celebrities from this part of the world who topped the search engines list this year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Top 10 most searched people Nigerians lost in 2018 by Google play

Nigerian OAP Tosyn Bucknor passed away at age 37 this year

(Twitter/Olawale Agbede)

As the year comes to an end, search engine, Google has put together the list of the most searched people list in Nigeria and some celebrities made the list.

The obvious reason we have two celebrities on this list because we sadly lost them to the cold hands of death in 2018.

Here are the two celebrities from this part of the world who topped the search engines list this year.

1. Tosyn Bucknor

Tosyn Bucknor passes away at 37 play

Tosyn Bucknor

(Twitter/Olawale Agbede)

 

November 19, 2018, Tosyn Bucknor passed away at the age of 37. Tosyn Bucknor was a renowned multi-talented On-Air personality. The University of Lagos trained lawyer aside from being a radio host, was a writer, singer, songwriter and had featured in soaps like, "Now We Are Married", "Tinsel" and a couple of others.

play

 

She has won many awards including the Nigerian Broadcaster's award, Future Awards, Exquisite Lady of the year and others. According to her sister and event planner, Funke Bucknor, she died due to complications from sickle cell anemia.

2. Aisha Abimbola

Celebrities react to the death of Yoruba actress Aisha Abimbola play

Aisha Abimbola

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

Aisha Abimbola a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress who was popular for her role in the "Omoge Campus" movie, passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018. She passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead biography play

Aisha Abimbola AKA Omoge Campus died of Breast cancer

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, "Omoge Campus." Her sophomore movie was "Eje Adegbenro," a film produced by Jide Kosoko. She was also popular for her roles in Papa Ajasco, "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 AY calls Nollywood a backstabbing community as he responds to Kevin...bullet
2 Here is why NYSC is giving Davido a red card!bullet
3 Davido gets dismissed from NYSC programme. Find out whybullet

Related Articles

Aisha Abimbola Late actress' family speaks up
Service of songs held in honour of late Tosyn Bucknor
"If heaven has a radio station, I'm sure she already has a job," says Banky as celebs eulogise Tosyn Bucknor
Funke Bucknor pens down emotional post to late sister, Tosyn Bucknor
Aisha Abimbola Remembering late actress' memorable role in "Omoge Campus" [Watch]
Aishat Abimbola Late actress' children, family in tears as she's buried [PHOTOS]
Aisha Abimbola Ali Baba mourns actress, shares screenshot of last WhatsApp chat
Tosyn Bucknor finally laid to rest
Aisha Abimbola Late actress' husband speaks on tragic loss of his wife
Lifestyle The top 10 most searched people we lost in 2018, according to Google trends

Celebrities

Yul Edochie
"There's no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood"- says Yul Edochie
Davido allegedly assaulted a celebrity photographer in the Gambia
Davido allegedly wanted by the Gambian police for attacking photographer
Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000
Pulse List 2018: Top 5 celebrity scandals of the year
Segun Arinze
Segun Arinze says he might be running for political office soon [Video]
X
Advertisement