Celebrities who made the most searched people list in Nigeria on Google in 2018

As the year comes to an end, search engine, Google has put together the list of the most searched people list in Nigeria and some celebrities made the list.

The obvious reason we have two celebrities on this list because we sadly lost them to the cold hands of death in 2018.

Here are the two celebrities from this part of the world who topped the search engines list this year.

1. Tosyn Bucknor

November 19, 2018, Tosyn Bucknor passed away at the age of 37 . Tosyn Bucknor was a renowned multi-talented On-Air personality. The University of Lagos trained lawyer aside from being a radio host, was a writer, singer, songwriter and had featured in soaps like, "Now We Are Married", "Tinsel" and a couple of others.

She has won many awards including the Nigerian Broadcaster's award, Future Awards, Exquisite Lady of the year and others. According to her sister and event planner, Funke Bucknor, she died due to complications from sickle cell anemia.

2. Aisha Abimbola

Aisha Abimbola a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress who was popular for her role in the "Omoge Campus" movie, passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018 . She passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, "Omoge Campus." Her sophomore movie was "Eje Adegbenro," a film produced by Jide Kosoko. She was also popular for her roles in Papa Ajasco, "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."