When the video of a serving senator, Elisha Abbo physically assaulting a young woman at a shop broke the internet about 24 hours ago, we all knew it was going to be a big deal.

The 41-year-old senator who hails from Adamawa state had visited a sex toy shop in the company of some women. In the now viral video, he is seen physically and verbally assaulting a lady who was standing close to the attendant in the shop after an altercation.

Since the video went viral, celebrities have been speaking about it and calling out the first time senator for his actions. Here are some of your favourite celebrities who have reacted to Senator Elisha Abbo's disgraceful act.

1. Don Jazzy

For Don Jazzy, he expressed his disappointment over the senator's action, saying we are all responsible for our actions. The music mogul made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, where he shared the viral video.

"We all have to be accountable for our actions. This person I’m seeing here like this cannot be a senator. #SenatorStepDown. Cc @profosinbajo," he wrote.

2. Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa obviously shocked at the Senator's actions, expressed her disdain for his action. According to her, despite the clamour by Nigerians for young people to get into political offices, it is surprising that a young senator would get himself involved in such a humiliating and embarrassing act.

"I am so tired of being tired 😓. We ask for a chance, we preach #not2young2run, we shout and shout and just when we get excited that we have some young people who can represent us and effect real change, #ElishaAbbo goes and does this. A serving senator, I hope the people of his constituency come out in numbers, I hope @muhammadubuhari @profosinbajo the president of the Senate, the speaker of the house, @rt.hon.femigbajabiamila the Nigerian police cc @opetodolapo @nigerianpoliceforce and everyone comes together to get him out of the office immediately, Oga @dinomelaye pls check your colleague, he must pay for this. #senatorstepdown," she wrote.

3. MI Abaga

One celebrity who could not hold back from insulting the young senator was MI Abaga as he slammed him for assaulting a woman. The rapper took to his Twitter page on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, where he called out Senator Elisha Abbo for his actions.

"So.. a senator decided to beat up a woman. This attack on women by our society has to end!!!! That senator must feel the full wrath of the law!!!" he tweeted. It didn't end there, he went on to curse the senator and the police officer who stood behind and watched him assault a woman.

"Elisha Abbo is a fucking woman beater and shame on the police officer who stood by!!!!'' he concluded.

4. Banky W

Just like MI Abaga, Banky W took to his Twitter page where he also tweeted about the trending senator. According to Banky W, he shared how he has always expressed his reservations about the people elected into the National Assembly.

"I've been saying we need to pay attention to who we let into the National Assembly. Now, look: a sitting senator caught on camera assaulting a woman. These are our "leaders".. our "lawmakers". Shame on us. Elisha Abbo should face the full wrath of the law," he tweeted.

5. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye revealed that after watching the video, he couldn't hide his anger. For him, a man like Senator Elisha Abbo shouldn't be representing anyone in the senator. He also prayed that he gets arrested and prosecuted.

"😡I’m so mad right now after watching this video clip of our representative assaulting a woman... People like Elisha Abbo do not deserve to handle public office. This is disgusting. He needs to be arrested and prosecuted ASAP. If the @NGRSenate is a serious place, he should not even be able to enter the Senate on the next seating. Youngest senator for that matter. Na for Adult store you wan come show your color. Shame on you!. #ArrestElishaAbbo #ImpeachElishaAbbo #ElishaAbbostepdown #SexToySenator🖕🏾," he wrote.