Popular Nigerian singer, CDQ has shared his very disturbing experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, where he shared his harrowing experience in the hands of the security personals. According to him, they threatened to shoot him and the members of his convoy, boasting that there won't be any consequences for their actions.

"The Head in-Charge should give proper training to these people... I had a terrible encounter with some illiterate Sars on Friday @ Osapa London Lekki by the Shoprite Road threatening to shoot everyone in my convoy including Myself and openly said nothing will happen 🙆‍♂️ that they don’t care about anybody 🤦‍♂️ scaring young girls and boys with guns... the incident still baffles me till now 🤔 I’ve never in my entire life seen such happening in any other Countries... Just only in Nigeria 🇳🇬 why molest people anyhow with guns ??? @nigerianpoliceforce," he wrote.

CDQ joins the list of celebrities that have been harassed, humiliated or even physically assaulted by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. From Dr Sid, Zoro, Mayorkun, to iLLBLiss the list of celebs to have faced one humiliating experience or the other in the hands of these officers is in the rise.

In a recent interview, singer, Seun Kuti said police brutality will continue to linger on for a long time because Nigerians have to believe that it is a norm.

The Grammy nominee singer made this known during an interview with Sahara Reporters. According to him, these special police officers are only doing what they have ordered to do.

"If you think there is a problem with SARS then there is a problem with you. SARS is doing what they are paid to do, they are doing exactly what they are ordered to do. You don't understand the attitude and psychology behind our behaviour but we all want to cry, the victim. SARS is the manifestation of our own acceptance of our dehumanization.

"As black people, one thing we should know is that we are entitled to be everything that humanity is, especially the bad and still be considered human being. No matter what you do, you are still a human being, this is what humans do," he said.