CCTV footage of actor Baba Ijesha molesting comedian Princess' 14-year-old daughter released

The video which has since gone viral on social media has the disgraced actor fondling and kissing the sensitive parts of the little girl.

The actor was also also seen licking the fingers on the left hand of the victim and caressing the minor’s legs and thighs with his left hand.

Pulse Nigeria

Baba Ijesha was again seen in the footage, standing with the victim in the parlour, hugging the minor and using his two hands to caress the victim’s buttocks.

The victim, however, disengaged herself from Baba Ijesha, who clung to her. Afterwards, the actor was seen using both hands to caress the minor’s head.

The footage also showed him bending the victim to a corner on the sofa and kissing the minor.

Pulse Nigeria

Again, the 14-year-old girl disengaged herself from Baba Ijesha's grip.

Prior to that, Princess is seen leaving the apartment alone with the actor and the young girl.

Another section of the CCTV footage shows the actor pleading after he was caught molesting the young girl in the living room area of the house.

The CCTV footage is coming days after Princess had given a detailed account of what happened in her house.

Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn't be lonely.

It was one of those children that Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught molesting.

According to her, the actor first molested the girl when she was seven and tried to do it again when she was 14.