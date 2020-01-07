Cardi B's desire to move to Nigeria might have gotten very serious as she has requested for Nigerians to help her come up with a native name.

The rapper too, to her Twitter page on Monday, January 6, 2020, where she tweeted about the two names she wants Nigerians to help her choose from.

"Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat," she tweeted.

If you think this tweet was going to be one of those random tweets then you've got to check her page as the responses were massive. As Nigerians, all took to her comment section to help the rapper pick a name.

Cardi B's popularity in Nigeria has surged since her decision to become a citizen. She has been welcomed with opened arms and we can't wait for her to finally move over (If that ever happens).

Less than 24 hours ago, the American rapper had revealed that she was convincing her hubby, Offset to move to Nigeria with her.

Cardi B wants Offset to move to Nigeria with her

Cardi B wants to leave the United States of America and she doesn't want to go alone as she wants her husband, Offset to join her. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

The rapper took to her Twitter page on Monday, January 6, 2020, where she shared a photo of her hubby, Offset dressed in the Nigerian traditional 'Agbada' (Photoshopped). She went on to caption the photo with a quote where she pleaded with fans to convince him to join her.

"Convince him to move with me," she wrote.

Recall that a few days ago, Cardi B announced her plans to leave the United States of America after its president, Donald Trump approved the strike that killed the head of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani which has since gotten everyone worried about a possible World War III.