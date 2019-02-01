It looks like the rumour of Cardi B and her husband getting back together is actually true after she was spotted FaceTiming him.

In a photo released by TMZ, the rapper is seen after arriving at the LAX with her phone, putting on a big smile on her face. TMZ says they asked her who the person was on her Face time and her response was "My significant other."

This is coming barely less than 24 hours after the news broke that she and Offset had resolved to work on their marriage and move on.

