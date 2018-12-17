Cardi B has pleaded with her fans to back off her now estranged husband, Offset following their split.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, December 16, 2018, the music star said dragging Offset on social media isn't going to do her any good hence fans should desist from it. She went on to say that he was family and so he should be respected by her fans

"I just want to thank you to everyone supporting me loving me that feel like they need to defend me... I don't want people to like keep doing fuck shit, saying fucking shit, violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better because, at the end of the day, that's still family...we going through things it's not private, it became public. I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye, I can't predict the future but the whole coming after my baby father, that doesn't make me feel any better. I just want to say thank you to everybody who have respected my wishes, I love you as much, goodbye," she said.

This is coming a few days after Offset had crashed Cardi B's concert to apologise to her and she rebuffed him live on stage.

Offset tries to apologize to Cardi B during her performance at the Rolling Land Festival that ended on Saturday, but she rejects him. The apology seem an attempt to make things right after the female rapper puts up a post on IG announcing that they are getting a divorce.

At the Rolling Land Festival in Los Angeles, Offset has his gesture of love turned down by his ex. A clip showing this is captured via Twitter.