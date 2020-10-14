American rapper Cardi B accidentally leaked a topless photo of herself on social media after days of wild birthday festivities in Las Vegas.

The mother of one posted her nude photo via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, where she was spotted chilling without a shirt on.

She however took it down after realising her mistake minutes later but it was too late as it had gone viral on social media.

The rapper releases a photo of herself shirtless via her Instagram page. [LIB]

She later took to her Twitter page where she explained to her fans about the mistake via voice note.

"You know what? I'm not even gonna beat myself up about it. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast. I'm just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I'm gonna eat my breakfast and then I'm gonna go to a party. Because I'm not even gonna think about it," she said.

"I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I'm not. I won't. It is what it is. Shit happened. Um, fuck it. It's not even the first time. I mean, I used to fuckin‘ be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

Cardi B also debunked the rumours that she was going to sue someone over the leaked photos insisting that it was her error.

Since the photo went viral on social media, female fans of the music star started a hashtag #BoobsOutForCardi in her solidarity.

It would be recalled that the music star celebrated her 28th birthday party a few days ago with friends and her estranged husband, Offset.