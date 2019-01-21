It is no longer news that Cardi B dragged the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump a few days ago over the shutdown, what’s news is that she has also slammed a tv presenter who tried to troll her.

A FOX news presenter, Tomi Lahren had taken to her Twitter page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where she mocked Cardi B over her statement on Donald Trump's continuous government shutdown.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020,” she tweeted. It took Cardi B just a few days to respond to the presenter “Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” she replied.

Tomi wasn’t done as she went on to troll Cardi with her next tweet

“I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall.” Guess who wasn’t having of it? Yes, Cardi B, as she went to reply to the presenter in another tweet.

“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much.You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!” she replied.

Cardi B’s present altercation with the Tomi Lahren dates back to her now-famous video where she called out Donald Trump for shutting down the government over the Congress’ refusal to allow him to build at the border between the United States and Mexico.

It's been almost four weeks since the United States of America's president, Donald Trump shut down the government, leaving federal workers in untold hardship, which has led to Cardi B calling him out for the actions.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, where she called him out for leaving the workers stranded. He went on to appear to other Americans to take the shutdown by the government seriously.

"Hey, Y'all I just want to remind you all that this is been a little bit over three weeks, okay, it's a little bit been over three weeks, Trump is now ordering federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid. Now I don't want to hear Y'all motherfuckers say oh but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. Yea Bitch! For health care, so your grandma can check her blood pressure and you bitches can go check your pussy at a gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.

"Now I know a lot of you don't care because you don't work for the government or you don't probably have a job, but this shit is fucking serious bro, this shit is crazy like our country is in a hell hole right now...we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action, I don't know what time of action bitch, this is not what I do but bitch I'm scared, this is crazy and I really feel mad for these people that gat to go to fucking work to not get motherfucking paid," she said.